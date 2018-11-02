RSS hints at another 'mass agitation' for Ram temple

By IANS

THANE: Building further pressure on the government, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday hinted at a fresh "mass agitation" akin to 1992 for constructing a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

"We are confident that the Ram Mandir will be built soon We have already waited too long for it and cannot wait indefinitely If necessary, we shall launch a 'jan andolan' (mass agitation)," declared RSS General Secretary (Sarakaryavyah) Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi.

He urged the courts to take up sensitive cases like the Ram temple on priority and expressed confidence that all legal hurdles would be removed soon in this regard.

Joshi reiterated the RSS demand that the government should consider enacting a law or promulgating an ordinance to pave the way for constructing the temple.

His remarks came at the end of a three-day long RSS Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal conclave held near Uttan Beach of Bhayander town.