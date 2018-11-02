Home Nation

SC quashes FIR against BJP MP Anurag Thakur, ex-Himachal CM Prem Kumar Dhumal

Thakur, Dhumal and Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association had challenged the high court order refusing to quash the FIR registered during the then Vir Bhadra Singh government in the state.

Published: 02nd November 2018 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Former BCCI President Anurag Thakur (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday quashed an FIR against BJP MP Anurag Thakur, former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and others in a case related to alleged irregularities in granting land on lease for construction of the Dharamshala cricket stadium.

A bench of justices A K Sikri, Ashok Bhushan and Ajay Rastogi said, "We allow the appeal. The FIR registered is quashed."

Thakur, Dhumal and Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) had challenged the Himachal Pradesh High Court order refusing to quash the FIR registered during the then Virbhadra Singh government in the state.

The high court on April 25, 2014, had refused to quash the FIR and stay the criminal trial pending before special judge, Dharamshala, in a case registered for cheating and criminal conspiracy, and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Thakur, who is a BJP MP from Hamirpur and was then the HPCA president, had contended in the apex court that the case was actually a civil dispute but the then Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government had made it a criminal case for political reasons.

The FIR in the case was registered by the Dharamshala office of the Vigilance Bureau on August 1, 2013, months after the Congress government assumed power in December 2012.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharamshala cricket stadium FIR quashed BJP MP Anurag Thakur Himachal CM Prem Kumar Dhumal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp