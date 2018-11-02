Should follow Supreme Court 's orders: Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav on Ram Temple

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that people should abide by the Supreme Court's order with respect to the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"People have a strong belief in the Constitution and the Supreme Court. We should follow what the Supreme Court has said. We all believe in it. Only that is going to run the country," Akhilesh told media here.

His statement comes after Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, had earlier on Wednesday said that the Ram temple should be constructed in Ayodhya.

Speaking to reporters in Barabanki, Aparna said, "I have trust in the Supreme Court. If the Supreme Court has said that it would hear the case in January then we should wait for it. My opinion is that Ram temple should be constructed in Ayodhya."

On October 29, the apex court had adjourned the hearing of the Ayodhya title suit case until January 2019. The apex court had adjourned the matter, which challenged the Allahabad High Court verdict of 2010 that ruled that the disputed land in Ayodhya should be divided into three parts for each party - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lala.

The Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, allegedly by a group of some Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed by Mughal king Babur after demolishing a Ram Temple that originally stood there. Since then, several hearings have been held in the top court to resolve the issue.