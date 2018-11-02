Stop using lawyers' attire in advertisement: BCD to Amitabh Bachchan, Everest Masala

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Wednesday warned of action against superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Everest Masala, YouTube and a media house over using lawyer's attire for a commercial advertisement, saying it "undermined the dignity of the legal profession".

BCD chairman K C Mittal said the lawyers' body has issued the warning letter asking the actor, Everest, YouTube and the media house to give an undertaking that the lawyers' attire shall not be used in any advertisement in the future.

The undertaking has to be given within 10 days of receipt of the letter, he said.

"You (the actor and others) have failed to take due precaution before using the lawyers' attire for advertisement and are liable for legal action for telecasting the advertisement without any authority. You are, therefore, required to immediately stop all such advertisements and also give an undertaking to the BCD, Bar Council of India and other state Bar Councils that the lawyers' attire shall not be used for any advertisement in future.

If there is any violation of the same, necessary action will be taken against all those who violate the same," the letter said.