Supreme Court working on translating its judgments and orders in Hindi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a departure from the practice of its judgments and orders being available in English language only, the Supreme Court is planning to have them translated, to start with, in Hindi, which may later extend to vernacular languages.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said this in the course of an informal interaction with the journalists covering the top court on the last day before it goes for week-long Diwali break starting November 5.

The Chief Justice, flanked by Justice S.A. Bobde, said that such translation may later include other vernacular languages.

The Chief Justice also spoke about plans to bring brief notes encapsulating the law points from different judgments, the mandate of the 'in-house think tank' that was unveiled by the CJI on Thursday, live streaming of the top court proceedings, the Gujarat High Court controversy and difficulties the journalists face while covering the top court.

Justice Gogoi said the idea for brief notes on the law points emerging from judgments would be finalized only after taking the nod from the judge concerned.

He clarified that the 'in-house think tank' is not for giving inputs for writing judgments, which would remain the baby of the judges authoring them.

He said that the 'think tank' is essentially geared for the development of fundamental jurisprudence, principles and doctrines of law and judicial reforms.

The 'think tank', CJI said, would be a small body of five experts drawn from diverse fields of law.