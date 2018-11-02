Home Nation

Tinsukia killings: Day after violence, lone survivor in Assam recounts terror

Namashudra is the sole survivor of the bloody incident that took place at Kheraibari in Tinsukia district late on Thursday evening.

Published: 02nd November 2018 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

TINSUKIA: A day after the killing of five people in Assam's Tinsukia district, Sahadev Namashudra recalled the terror he went through the previous day when gunmen said to be militants shot dead five civilians.

Namashudra is the sole survivor of the bloody incident that took place at Kheraibari in Tinsukia district late on Thursday evening.

READ | Assam deaths: Police launch combing operation to nab killers, Ulfa denies role

"A group of people in Army fatigue came to our shop around 7.45 p.m. They called us outside and took us to a nearby place. They asked us to line up and said they wanted to ask us something," said Namashudra, who miraculously survived the massacre.

"We had to line up. Suddenly I heard gunfire. I jumped towards a low land. There was some smoke and I could hear more rounds of gunfire. There was chaos. I remained lying down for five to 10 minutes in the dark.

"When I looked for others who were in the group, I saw someone lying on the ground.

"I started running towards my house. I called the others, only to find five bloodied bodies."

According to him, when the killers who he feels were militants left the scene, they were conversing in Assamese.

"But with us they spoke in Hindi. I am alive because I jumped on the other side of the place where we were lined up. It was dark and perhaps they did not see me when I jumped."

On Friday, the ULFA denied it carried out the killings.

Bengali Hindu groups in Tinsukia district have called a shutdown in Tinsukia district to protest against the killings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam killings Tinsukia killings ULFA NRC Bengali Hindu groups

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp