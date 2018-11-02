Home Nation

TMC to hold protest rallies across Bengal against Assam killings

Five people were shot dead and two others were injured by gunmen at Kheronibari in Assam's Tinsukia district Thursday.

Published: 02nd November 2018 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 10:49 AM

West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress will organize protest rallies across West Bengal Friday to protest the "brutal killings" of five people in Assam.

"In protest against the brutal killings in Assam @AITCofficial will organise protest rallies tomorrow ( Fri Nov 2) in different parts of north and south Bengal including Siliguri and Kolkata," West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet Thursday night.

TMC youth Congress president and MP Abhishek Banerjee will lead one of the protests from Jadavpur 8B bus stand to Hazra crossing in south Kolkata.

Banerjee, in a Twitter post Thursday, wondered if the attack was related to developments around the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Is this the outcome of recent NRC development," she had questioned.

"Terrible news coming out of Assam. We strongly condemn the brutal attack in Tinsukia. We have no words to express our deep sorrow to the grieving families. The perpetrators must be punished at the very earliest," she added.

 

TAGS
Assam killings Trinamool congress protests ULFA TMC Assam NRC

