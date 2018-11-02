Two killed, seven injured in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

BADAUN: Two persons were killed and seven others injured in a collision between a tempo traveller and a tractor here, police said Friday.

The incident occurred Thursday night, they said. Babu (22) and Shahbaz (24), travelling on the tempo died on the spot while seven other passengers were injured in the accident, police said.

They said the injured were taken to a hospital here, where the condition of three people was stated to be critical. The tractor driver fled the spot, they said, adding police has launched a hunt to nab him.