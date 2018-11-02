Uttar Pradesh BJP chief drops hint about Yogi's plan for Ayodhya, Asks to wait till Diwali for 'good news'

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After Supreme Court deferred the hearing in vexed Ayodhya title suit till January next year, BJP's state president in Uttar Pradesh Mahendra Nath Pandey dropped a significant hint about an impending announcement to be made by the UP CM on the occasion of Diwali, which he claimed would be a good news but stopped short of revealing more here on Friday.

Refraining from disclosing the details of the project, Pandey said it would proper if the CM made the announcement himself. "Yogi Ji mukhyamantri ke saath-saath bahut bade sant hain. Nishchit roop se unhone Ayodhya ke liye yojana banayi hai (Apart from being the Chief Minister, Yogi ji is also a great saint. Definitely he has made some plan for Ayodhya)," said the UP BJP chief.

"Diwali aane dijiye, khushkhabri ki pratiksha kijiye...Mukhyamantri ke haathon wo yojana saamne aayegi to uchit hoga (Let Diwali come, wait for the good news. It would be appropriate if the scheme is announced by the Chief Minister himself," Mahendra Nath Pandey further said.

Notably, post-SC order on the issue, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said that if justice was done in the time it was known as justice otherwise justice delayed was justice denied. He had claimed that the BJP government had full faith in Supreme Court and hoped it would settle the issue.

However, he had stressed upon the prompt resolution of the issue for the sake of peace and amity in the country. On the other, the apex court's decision to defer hearing by another three months has evoked sharp reactions from various quarters like VHP, and RSS.

The CM had further said that though the matter was in the apex court, for peace and brotherhood and for honouring the beliefs of the majority community, all alternatives need to be explored. He had maintained that Ram temple was associated with the faith of Hindus who had pinned their hopes on the apex court.

"The sentiment and the faith of the majority community should be respected," Yogi had averred. However, Pandey's remarks came on a day when RSS brass expressed its disappointment over deference of hearing in the title suit case saying that Hindus were feeling 'insulted' by the SC stand.

Suggesting to follow the ordinance route to the temple, the Sangh Parivar leaders had asserted that the organisation would not hesitate in launching another 1992-like movement for the temple in Ayodhya if need be. However, they requested the SC to take into consideration the feeling of Hindus.