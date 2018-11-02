Villagers to get 'disturbance allowance' for being relocated from Palamu Tiger Reserve in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: To make relocation more attractive for the villagers living inside Palamu Tiger Reserve area of Jharkhand, the state government will give Rs 5 lakh as 'disturbance allowance' to each of the family along with Rs 10 lakh compensation given to them as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, if they voluntarily chose to move out from there. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting to encourage more and more villagers to shift out of the tiger reserve.

As many 1,000 families living in eight villages have been identified for relocation outside the Palamu Tiger Reserve area so that biotic pressure on the wildlife habitat can be reduced and the wild animals can have more space and freedom from human intrusion. These villages are located in the core area of the reserve.

“Though, there is a provision to pay a compensation package of `10 lakh to each family being relocated from the tiger reserve area as per the NTCA guidelines, the state government found it not enough for them and hence a decision has been taken to pay `5 lakh more to them as disturbance allowance,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden P K Verma. The allowance will include the cost of land for construction of a house and cost of the construction as well, he added.

“The villagers who chose to get relocated outside the reserve area will also be provided other facilities like electricity and water connection and approach roads to their homes along with school facility for their children and other benefits of welfare schemes on priority basis,” said Verma.