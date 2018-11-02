Will raise agitation for Ram Mandir if needed: RSS

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday raised the pitch over the Ram Mandir issue at Ayodhya indicating that if needed an agitation would be raised to keep the honour of the Hindu sentiments.

However, while taking credit for the issue Shiv Sena asked why RSS doesn't pull down the Modi government if they feel the need for an agitation. RSS Sarkarywah (General Secretary) Suresh aka 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi addressed a press conference here on the concluding day of the three-day top brass meet Akhil Bharaitya Karyakari Mandal.

While stating that the RSS has always honoured the constitution and court, he added that on the issues like Ram temple in Ayodhya the court too should take into account the sentiments of crores of Hindus and expedite the matter. While saying that the court needs to reconsider the issue, he also emphasised that the court's statement that their priorities are different was 'humiliating' for the Hindu community.

"Hindu community wants the Ram Mandir to be built. There are legal issues and hence the Hindu community has waited for a long time. When the Three-Judge bench (at the SC) was formed the community felt that the decision would come now. However, that didn't happen. When the new bench was formed people felt that the good news would come before Diwali. However, the hearing has now been deferred indefinitely. While we don't want to comment on their rights to do so, we feel that the sentiments of the Hindu community need to be taken into consideration," Joshi said.

He added that the Court's comments that their priorities are different was an insult to the Hindu sentiments. "With those comments, the Hindu community feels insulted. The community looks at the statement with surprise, pain and humiliation. The issue is connected to faith of crores of Hindus and hence the court needs to consider the issue as soon as possible," Joshi said.

He also asked if such serious issues that are connected to the sentiments and sensitivities of crores of people are not on the priority which are the issues that are on their priority list. "We (the RSS) have never ignored court decisions and have always abided by the constitution. But, the courts too shall take into account the social sentiments," Joshi said while replying a question. He also asserted that those who are demanding for an ordinance have the right to do so and that route shall have to be explored if there is no alternative. Joshi also stressed that there is no attempt to pressurise either the courts or the government. "The things (between the RSS and the government) happen in a very cordial manner. All the governments till date have respected the courts.

Likewise, we expect that the Courts too shall respect the sentiments of the Hindus. This is a sensitive issue and the delay is painful," he said. While replying to questions over Sabarimala, Joshi said that if the issue had only been regarding discrimination between men and women, the RSS would have supported the court decision.

"However, in case of Sabarimala the issue is of faith. It is about rules of a temple and one has to have consultations with all the stakeholders to bring a change in them." Meanwhile, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray took potshots at the RSS and the Modi government at the centre.

"If the RSS feels the need for agitation over Ram Mandir, what is the use of the government. They should first pull down the government," he said. Thackeray also said that the issue has come to fore only after Shiv Sena raised the issue and resolved that the temple should be constructed at any cost.

"It is said that the government at the centre came to power due to the RSS. But, after coming to power all the issues like the article 370, common civil code etc. were set aside. The issue of Ram Mandir too came in after Shiv Sena raised voice," he said.