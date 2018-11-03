Home Nation

Can't live with her anymore: Tej Pratap on divorce filing

Tej Pratap filed for divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai, daughter of senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former Chief Minister Daroga Rai, at the Patna High Court on Friday.

Published: 03rd November 2018 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai during their wedding ceremony at Veterinary College Ground in Patna on Saturday. (PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: On filing for divorce from his wife of six months, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday said he could not live with her anymore.

Tej Pratap filed for divorce from his wife Aishwarya Rai, daughter of senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former Chief Minister Daroga Rai, at the Patna High Court on Friday.

They were married in May.

"Yes I have filed for divorce. I cannot live with her anymore," Tej Pratap told the media in Gaya district on the way to Ranchi, Jharkhand to meet his father who is undergoing treatment at a hospital after being jailed in the fodder scam.

Tej Pratap's lawyer Yashwant Kumar Sharma has confirmed that a divorce petition has been filed.

In his petition, Tej Pratap argued that they have compatibility issues.

The court has fixed November 19 for hearing the petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tej Pratap Yadav Lalu prasad Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp