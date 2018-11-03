Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel's helicopter makes emergency landing

By IANS

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupesh Baghel's helicopter made an emergency landing here on Saturday due to a technical glitch.

Baghel was going from Raipur to Bastar for election campaigning when the helicopter had to make an emergency landing soon after it took off around 11 a.m.

"Everyone is safe. After this incident, Dantewada's Bacheli tour has been cancelled," Baghel said.