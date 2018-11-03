Home Nation

Scorpion remarks: Stung BJP leader slaps defamation case against Congress Leader Tharoor 

Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling. You can’t remove him with your hand and you cannot hit it with a chappal either, the Congress leader had said.

Published: 03rd November 2018 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi BJP leader on Saturday filed a criminal defamation 'complaint' against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for his alleged "scorpion" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his complaint, BJP leader Rajeev Babbar said that Tharoor with "mala fide intention made the statement which is not only abuse of the Hindu deity but also defamatory."

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had kicked up a storm on Sunday after quoting an RSS source who is believed to have described PM Modi as ‘a scorpion sitting on a Shivling’. This analogy immediately drew a sharp reaction from the BJP.

Tharoor made this remark while discussing the alleged strife between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS. “There is an extraordinarily striking metaphor expressed by an unnamed RSS source with journalist Vinod Jose of (The) Caravan, which I quote here, in which they express their frustration with their inability to curb Mr Modi. Mr Modi, he says, is like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling. You can’t remove him with your hand and you cannot hit it with a chappal either,” he had said.

Babbar said being a vice president of the Delhi state BJP, he was "identified as a worker/ supporter of Narendra Modi and BJP" and that Tharoor's statement hurt his religious statement.

The complaint, filed through advocate Neeraj, termed the statement as "intolerable abuse" and "absolute vilification" of the faith of the people.

"The speech of the accused had lowered down the credit and image of the complainant.

The complainant was hurt and anguished as the intentional, defamatory and mischievous statement of the accused has lowered the reputation of the complainant in the eyes of others present there," the complaint said.

The accused had deliberately made the statement intending to harm, knowing and having reason to believe that such false statement will harm the reputation of the workers/supporters of Narendra Modi and BJP," the complaint said.

Babbar said that Tharoor "deliberately did this malicious act, intending to outrage religious feeling of Lord Shiva devotees by insulting their religious believes".

The complaint has been filed under sections 499 and 500 of IPC relating to defamation. If convicted, Tharoor may face a maximum punishment of two years in jail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Scorpion Remarks PM Modi RSS

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • APA
    Tharoor's parentage is a question mark
    27 days ago reply

  • Rahul
    Only fools and illiterate crooks will try to remove a politician by hand or chapel . Do that at the next elections democratically .
    27 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp