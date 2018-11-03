Secularism, harmony and tolerance is India's DNA: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Secularism, socio-communal harmony and tolerance is the DNA of India, said Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who was recognised as an 'Ambassador for Peace' by an international NGO Saturday.

India is the world's hub of spiritual values and that is why it is the biggest secular democracy in the world, he said.

The Union minister of minority affairs was recognised as "Ambassador for Peace" by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) at a programme here.

"Peace is the password of prosperity" and therefore, the world's prosperity is not possible without peace, he said.

Naqvi was given the recognition for his contribution toward promoting harmony and peace in society and the world, and cooperation among various religious communities, the NGO said.

The Union minister said harmony and development are the two sides of the same coin and development cannot be ensured without harmony.

"Secularism, social-communal harmony and tolerance" is the DNA of India, a statement from Naqvi's office quoted him as saying.

The Modi government is working with a commitment toward "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas" and "development with dignity" with complete honesty and without any discrimination, Naqvi said.

The government has broken every barrier of caste, religion, region and it is moving forward towards "inclusive growth" to ensure that not a single Indian is deprived of development, he said The UPF was established and founded by Rev Dr Sun Myung Moon and Dr Hak Ja Han Moon is its co-founder.

UPF, an international and interreligious network of individuals and organisations, including representatives from religion, government, civil society and the private sector, is dedicated to achieving world peace, according to its website.

The programme, organised by the North East MP's Forum and UPF, was attended by a large number of MPs, representatives from various fields from India and abroad, social and religious leaders and other intellectuals.