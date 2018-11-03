Seven cyber cafe centres in Maharashtra's Nanded raided, proprietors booked

By UNI

NANDED: Police on Saturday raided seven cyber cafe centres in the city and its adjoining areas and filed cases against their proprietors for allegedly providing rooms to young lovers.

On a tip off, police teams raided the Candy Crush, Dream Land, Sweet Land, Romanza, Sweet Street, Friends Corner and Lovebirds cafe centres under the jurisdiction of Bhagyanagar police station and found small cabins made specially for the young couples.

Cases were filed against the proprietors of these cafes under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, police said and added that action was being taken to shut these cafes down permanently.