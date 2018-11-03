Home Nation

Seven cyber cafe centres in Maharashtra's Nanded raided, proprietors booked

Cases were filed against the proprietors of these cafes under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, police said.

Published: 03rd November 2018 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Cyber Cafe

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By UNI

NANDED: Police on Saturday raided seven cyber cafe centres in the city and its adjoining areas and filed cases against their proprietors for allegedly providing rooms to young lovers.

On a tip off, police teams raided the Candy Crush, Dream Land, Sweet Land, Romanza, Sweet Street, Friends Corner and Lovebirds cafe centres under the jurisdiction of Bhagyanagar police station and found small cabins made specially for the young couples.

Cases were filed against the proprietors of these cafes under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, police said and added that action was being taken to shut these cafes down permanently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Nanded Nanded cyber cafe Maharashtra cyber cafe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp