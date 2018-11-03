Home Nation

This Jharkhand girl headed Australian High Commission for a day

Coming from the region where people live in fear due to Naxal activity, Pari believes there is an urgent need of spreading education in remote rural areas.

Published: 03rd November 2018 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Pari Singh

22-year-old Pari Singh (File | ANI)

By ANI

JAMSHEDPUR: Making India proud, a 22-year-old girl, Pari, hailing from a Naxal-affected village in Jamshedpur, took charge of the Australian High Commission for a day.

Pari, who advocates for child rights and their development in remote rural areas, got selected by Plan India, a child rights organisation providing children, especially girls, with access to education, healthcare, protection, and livelihood opportunities.

The 22-year-old emerged victorious in a programme held every year to celebrate the United Nation's International Day of the Girl Child, after which she was presented with the opportunity to head the Australian High Commission.

Coming from the region where people live in fear due to Naxal activity, Pari believes there is an urgent need of spreading education in remote rural areas if one wants to get rid of Naxals.

"With proper education, one can fight against Naxalism and their beliefs. We should provide education to every child so that they can decide what's right or wrong. With education, people would get to know out their rights," she told ANI.

Expressing delight over the achievement Pari said, "I am very happy after serving as the Australian High Commissioner for a day. I hope I can inspire other children in my village to do the same and show their interest in education."

Upon returning, Pari was garlanded by villagers and welcomed to the village with great pomp and show.

Australian High Commission Jharkhand

