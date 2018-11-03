'UTS' mobile app for issuing unreserved tickets now made available pan India from November 1: SCR

By UNI

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) which has introduced 'UTS' Mobile application for issuing unreserved tickets was now made available at Pan India Level, from November 1 SCR has introduced 'UTS' Mobile Application for issuing Unreserved Tickets initially in the suburban sector (MMTS jurisdiction) during the year 2016 as a pilot project.

The response from the rail users was overwhelming.

In order to benefit the passengers travelling in the Non-Suburban section and also to reduce the queue length at General Booking Counters, this facility was later extended to cover the entire South Central Railway Zone with effect from July 16, 2018.

This 'UTS on mobile APP' got immense popularization and around 1.5 lakh passengers registered this APP within the short period of time (4 months) from the date of its introduction.

As of now the average number of passengers travelling by purchasing tickets through this UTS mobile APP is 7000 per day.

This UTS mobile APP works on smart phones with Android, IOS and Windows versions of operating system and the same can be downloaded free of cost.

Presently, this APP has been downloaded by 55 lakh Android smart phone users, 2.24 lakh IOS smart phone users and 1.14 lakh Windows smart phone users.

The main benefits of this APP is passengers can purchase unreserved, Platform and season tickets through their mobile (Cashless) as per their convenience without standing in the queue at booking counters and it is paperless environment-friendly.

Taking this initiative towards Nationally, with effect from November 1, 2018, the services of this 'UTS Mobile APP' are extended beyond SCR zone and passengers can purchase unreserved tickets from any station to station on Indian Railways now.

Generally, a huge segment of passengers on Indian Railways travel on unreserved tickets, who stand to hold more convenience in terms of purchasing tickets through this UTS mobile APP.

This facility is a big leap in unreserved ticketing and a boon to the users.

SCR requests all its Rail users in general and passengers travelling in unreserved compartments in particular to utilize this facility and have a comfortable journey without standing or waiting in queues for purchase of tickets at stations, an SCR statement here said on Saturday.