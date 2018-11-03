Home Nation

'UTS' mobile app for issuing unreserved tickets now made available pan India from November 1: SCR

This UTS mobile APP works on smart phones with Android, IOS and Windows versions of operating system and the same can be downloaded free of cost.

Published: 03rd November 2018 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Railways

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By UNI

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) which has introduced 'UTS' Mobile application for issuing unreserved tickets was now made available at Pan India Level, from November 1 SCR has introduced 'UTS' Mobile Application for issuing Unreserved Tickets initially in the suburban sector (MMTS jurisdiction) during the year 2016 as a pilot project.

The response from the rail users was overwhelming.

In order to benefit the passengers travelling in the Non-Suburban section and also to reduce the queue length at General Booking Counters, this facility was later extended to cover the entire South Central Railway Zone with effect from July 16, 2018.

This 'UTS on mobile APP' got immense popularization and around 1.5 lakh passengers registered this APP within the short period of time (4 months) from the date of its introduction.

As of now the average number of passengers travelling by purchasing tickets through this UTS mobile APP is 7000 per day.

This UTS mobile APP works on smart phones with Android, IOS and Windows versions of operating system and the same can be downloaded free of cost.

Presently, this APP has been downloaded by 55 lakh Android smart phone users, 2.24 lakh IOS smart phone users and 1.14 lakh Windows smart phone users.

The main benefits of this APP is passengers can purchase unreserved, Platform and season tickets through their mobile (Cashless) as per their convenience without standing in the queue at booking counters and it is paperless environment-friendly.

Taking this initiative towards Nationally, with effect from November 1, 2018, the services of this 'UTS Mobile APP' are extended beyond SCR zone and passengers can purchase unreserved tickets from any station to station on Indian Railways now.

Generally, a huge segment of passengers on Indian Railways travel on unreserved tickets, who stand to hold more convenience in terms of purchasing tickets through this UTS mobile APP.

This facility is a big leap in unreserved ticketing and a boon to the users.

SCR requests all its Rail users in general and passengers travelling in unreserved compartments in particular to utilize this facility and have a comfortable journey without standing or waiting in queues for purchase of tickets at stations, an SCR statement here said on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UTS on mobile APP Mobile Application Unreserved Tickets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp