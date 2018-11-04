Home Nation

Build Ram in your heart: Shashi Tharoor

Published: 04th November 2018 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks during an interactive session organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the Ram Mandir movement gathering momentum, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said no Hindu text condones the use of violence to get one's way and scriptures say people should build Ram in their hearts.

"In fact, if anything, there is a scripture that says build Ram in your heart. And if Ram is built in our heart it should little matter where else he is or he is not, because he is everywhere," Tharoor said in an exclusive interview to PTI.

The Congress MP was responding to a question about his recent remark that no good Hindu would want a temple at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site.

Tharoor reiterated his point asking if a good Hindu would want to build a Ram Temple at the expense of an act of violence.

"My only point is, would a Hindu have wanted to build such a precious place at the expense of conducting an act of violence. A good Hindu is a law-abiding Hindu. A good Hindu is someone who has 'insaaniyat'," the Congress leader asked.

He went on to argue that while a good Hindu was also obviously somebody who worshipped and believed in his worship, Hindu scriptures do not allow the use of violence to have one's way.

"A good Hindu is also obviously somebody who worships and believes in his worship. But where have we been told in our Hindu texts and our Hindu teachings which, in fact since the days of Adi Shankaracharya, have emphasized much more on ahimsa. Where have we been told that we should conduct violence against other people to have our way," questioned Tharoor.

The Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram also wondered what about his remarks had "shocked the BJP so much".

He said, "Most good Hindus I know would want a Ram Temple at the place where they believe he was born. But most good Hindus would not have wanted it by demolishing other people's place of worship. And this is more or less what Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani also said."

The Congress leader quoted Advani as having called the day of demolition of Babri Masjid as the "saddest day of his life".

"Advani said he would have respectfully wanted to relocate the site and Vajpayee had also hinted at all sorts of compromises provided the Ram Temple could also be built, it could even be a joint wall between a mosque and a temple. Who knows what Vajpayee would have wanted? He is not here to tell us but no, neither of them ever spoke in terms of demolishing the mosque and when it happened they both condemned it. So what am I saying that is so shocking for the BJP?" asked Tharoor.

On the perception that majority Hindus want a Ram Temple at the site where evidence also suggests that a temple existed, Tharoor said this was an academic argument.

"A temple really did exist. Whether it was the Ram Temple we don't know. Definitely there were pillars underneath. But given the experiences of that period so many temples were destroyed and mosques built in their places. I am not challenging the historical veracity of this belief, that debate is over. That's totally academic now," said the Congress MP.

The Congress leader acknowledged that "the important thing is that an overwhelming majority of Hindus particularly in north India believe this was where Lord Ram was born and where there should be a Mandir", but went on to add, "to my mind arguing that point is academic." He then asked if a Hindu would ever want to build such a precious place, a temple, at the expense of conducting an act of violence.

To a pointed query on whether he personally wanted a Ram Temple at the stated site, Tharoor said, "I have said as much as I wanted to say."

Comments(2)

  • Yadav Lucknow

    Nobody knows about the feelings of Mr Atalbihari Vajpayee &Mr Advani's in the demolition of Mosque near Ram Temple in Ayodhya That day had been considered the saddest not only in Mr Advani's life but also in the minds of all Indians who ?? loved the Nation as a secular and integrated Nation ? respecting all religions in India ???????? we salute the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court which will amicably settle the Ayodhya issue on January 2019 All the political parties especially the BJP should have to wait until the SC's verdict is declared
    25 days ago reply

  • hariharan
    You are not speaking from Kurukshetra .
    25 days ago reply
