Centre pushes for hospitals in small towns for Ayushman Bharat implementation

The Centre has also asked the states to sanction soft loans at agricultural rates for new hospitals and provide services such as uninterrupted electricity at residential rates.

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Realizing that the existing infrastructure is insufficient to effectively implement the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY), the government has prepared a draft policy to facilitate opening of private hospitals in tier II and tier III cities across the country.

In an advisory note sent to all states, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked them to ensure easy and fast availability of land for the opening of hospitals, and facilitate various clearances and permissions under various statutory provisions/departments with specified timelines.

“India has a huge and growing population but relative to that fewer number of hospitals. The country has one hospital bed for 879 people. This is far below the world average of 30 hospitals per 10,000 population,” said the note seeking inputs from the states.

“With the launch of the PMJAY and 500 million beneficiaries, there will be a requirement of 0.64 million additional beds required over the next 10 years,” said the draft policy, for which inputs have been provided by the Niti Aayog.

“We now need three times more growth but it should be primarily focused on Tier II and III cities. Private players (both for-profit and not-for-profit) have a key role to play in bridging the supply-demand gap in health infrastructure while advancing the standards of care,” the draft policy said.

A senior health ministry official said three business models had been suggested to the states: the first, in which the doctor owns one or two specialities and the hospital could have 30-40 beds; the second, in which a doctor partners a businessman with multi-speciality services and sets up a 100-bed hospital; and the third will be hospitals with more than 100 beds and funded by corporates or existing hospital chains.

However, all three would have to have doctors owning a majority stake. Girdhar J Gyani, director general of the Association of Healthcare Providers of India, welcomed the “ private hospital-friendly” policy.

“When the government has launched a mega scheme... it will have to ensure they reach smaller towns,” he said.

Comments(6)

  • Srinivas
    Starting new scheme but already have govt hospitals in the country there is no cleanliness in the hospitals less doctors very less time operating out patient system for city scan 1month consulting doctor weekly 2 days ultrasound 1week same day we don't get any reports for surgery operations we need to wait 2 to 3 months inthe hospitals no fans no toilets cleanliness and mosquitos if I want treatment people has to survive some people die our priminister and health minister state and central they should stay 2hrs Osmania hospital then they see how our country surviving for cleanliness and govt hospital standards they just bother about they are seats votes
    21 days ago reply

  • yogesh chopra
    This is a good decision.The civil hospitals were built many decades ago and have not been modernized.The participation of the private sector in healthcare will bring quality to the tier 2 and tier 3 cities.The people won't have to travel great distances for healthcare.The governments policies are in the right direction.Along with AIIMS in every state there should be hospitals in every districts
    23 days ago reply

  • Arun Joshi
    Wonderful
    25 days ago reply

  • ANJANI KUMAR
    Atlast the govt. has realized its mistakes.But still a lot has to be done to make health care sustainable & cheap.The businessmen and corporate options have to be removed totally.They work only for profit.once a third party is there it is impossible to cut down costs.No MBA should be employed by hospitals.Hospitals don't require MBA personnel at all. Once MBA are employed they will convert it into a business and employing them adds to the costs.No registration fees in any form should be charged from the doctors including fees for accreditation.No income tax for doctors.Remove doctors from consumer act. This will change the attitude of defensive practice. Then let the government fix the prices.Most doctors are not greedy.They expect only a decent life.Any policy should be implemented after voting and suggestions from all doctors and not just IMA
    26 days ago reply

    • Pathak
      100% agree with u ..
      21 days ago reply

    • Kishori Mohan Ojha
      Fully agree withe the comments made by you(Anjani Kumar). The healthcare at level II and III cities should be completely in the hands of medical professionals. The profiteering businessmen and MBAs should not be allowed to spoil the noble cause of healthcare of the havenots.
      24 days ago reply
