Chandigarh Diary

The Panjab University has submitted a budget of J577.77 cr for the next financial year 2019-20, which is 5.36 per cent more from the previous year’s.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Panjab University submits budget
The Panjab University has submitted a budget of J577.77 cr for the next financial year 2019-20, which is 5.36 per cent more from the previous year’s. While the revised estimate for 2018-19 is J548.37 crore, it was J511.32 cr in 2017-18.  The salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff was pegged at J361.52 crore in 2019-20, a rise of 6.11 per cent from revised estimate of J340.69 crore of 2018-19. Retirement benefits will cost J20.38 crore, while the revised estimate for 2018-19 is J17.66 crore. A total of J83.44 crore was earmarked for pensions in 2019-20, up by 4.18 per cent from revised estimates of J80.09 crore for 2018-19. 

New control room for city
The Union Territory administration has started the process to set up the National Emergency Response System in Chandigarh. A budget of J4.50 crore was allocated for a state-of-the-art control room that will be set up at the police headquarters in Sector  9. The new facility will be used as a common control room for all emergency services provided in the city.

Also there would be one helpline number, 112, for all emergency services such as police, ambulance, fire brigade, help for women in distress, and disaster management. Soon, the control room will have staff, who are fluent in Hindi, English, Punjabi, and other languages for assisting experts working to address the problems of the people. 

Wi-Fi plan finds takers 
Local BJP MP Kirron Kher’s proposal to make Wi-Fi available throughout Chandigarh has found takers. At the 2nd Smart City Advisory Forum which was attended by civic and UT administration officials, the BJP MP first floated the proposal to make Wi-FI free for Chandigarh residents. Incidentally,  many government offices are already providing many such services to the people. Sukhna Lake and Plaza were among places identified as Wi-Fi zones.

HC changes cracker timings 
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has changed the timings for the people to burst firecrackers on Diwali, Gurpurb and other festivals in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana barring the National Capital Region. The High Court, in its October 31 order, fixed the timings from 8pm to 10pm for crackers on Diwali and other festivals. For Gurpurab, the timings are 4 am to 5 am and 8 pm to 9 pm, while it is 11.pm to 12.30 am for Christmas and New Year. Incidentally, the court modified its earlier directions of allowing crackers from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm on Diwali.

Notice for property tax
The Chandigarh Administration has issued a notification for implementing property tax in five villages of Hallomajra, Kajheri, Palsora, Maloya and Dadumajra. From now on, property tax will be imposed on all commercial, industrial and institutional lands and buildings at these villages. For basements, the charge is J3.30 per sq feet. For ground floor, it will be J6.60 per sq ft, while it is J5.50, J4.40 and J3.30 for first, second and third floors.

