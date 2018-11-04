Home Nation

Festival euphoria hit as thousands of fish found dead in Yamuna

UP Pollution Control Board official in Mathura said that untreated waste water and industrial effluents had been discharged upstream, resulting in the deaths of fish due to oxygen depletion.

Published: 04th November 2018 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Yamuna River (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

MATHURA/AGRA: After thousands of fish were found dead in the Yamuna in Mathura and Vrindavan on Friday and Saturday, devotees and pilgrims blamed official agencies for failing to keep the river clean.

Lakhs of devotees visit Mathura on Diwali for special puja of Goverdhan and Yamuna, said to be sister of Yamraj, the Hindu god of death.

"As I entered the water for a holy dip, I was put off by the stink of rotting fish all around," said a pilgrim from Gujarat, Pradeep Bhai.

An Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board official in Mathura said that untreated waste water and industrial effluents had been discharged upstream, resulting in the deaths of fish due to oxygen depletion.

Activists blamed the Okhla Barrage authorities for releasing untreated water without advance information.

In Vrindavan, thousands of fish were seen floating in the river.

"The whole area around Keshi Ghat visited by thousands of pilgrims daily is stinking and no one has come to clean up the area," complained Jagan Nath Poddar, convener of Friends of Vrindavan group.

In Agra, hundreds of activists joined the River Connect Campaign's river cleaning exercise on Sunday.

"We want people of Agra to participate in cleaning the river which is heavily polluted with reported mass fish deaths upstream of Agra," Devashish Bhattacharya, an environmentalist told IANS.

Yamuna is the lifeline of Braj Mandal and sustains tourism in Agra region.

"All historical buildings are located along Yamuna's banks. If the Yamuna is sick and polluted, the architectural marvels like the Taj Mahal cannot remain unaffected," said Ranjan Sharma, an environmentalist.

Ahead of Diwali, which is falling on November 7, people usually clean up their homes but dump the garbage on the river bank which is already a victim of idol immersion activities, said Shravan Kumar Singh of the Braj Mandal Heritage Conservation Society.

Activists Jyoti Vishal and Padmini said the river cleaning activities will continue with passion and a degree of seriousness to involve the students.

"You cannot leave cleaning of public places to government employees. Each one has to be responsible for his share of garbage. People have to be taught to segregate and deposit the waste at the designated places," said one activist, Harendra Gupta.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yamuna river pollution dead fish in Yamuna fish deaths in Yamuna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp