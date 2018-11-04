Goa Government announces timing for bursting of crackers during Diwali

By UNI

PANAJI: Goa Government on Sunday announced timing for bursting of crackers during Diwali festival.

A notification issued by Department of Environment, Government Goa, said, ''On the day of the Diwali on November 6, 2018, fire crackers are allowed to be burst in the morning from 0430 am to 0530 am and in the evening from 0700 pm to 0800 pm strictly".

For other days during the Diwali Festival Period i.e. 7 and 8 November, 2018, which is being observed in the state of Goa, the firecrackers bursting time shall be strictly restricted between 0800 pm to 1000 pm only.

The police station in-charge of the respective police station shall be fully responsible for implementation of the supreme court directions, the notification said.

The notification has been issued following direction issued by Supreme Court on October 10, 2018, on bursting of crackers.