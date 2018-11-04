Home Nation

Hizbul Mujahideen militant, civilian killed in gunfight in Shopian

As the security men were conducting searches, they came under heavy fire from militants hiding in a residential area.

Published: 04th November 2018 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A Hizbul Mujahideen militant and a 'civilian' were killed, while some other militants managed to escape during a gunfight in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday.

A police officer said acting on specific information about the presence of militants, the police, CRPF and armymen launched cordon and search operation in Khudpora area of Shopian district last evening to track down the militants hiding in the area.

The operation was launched while Shopian and other parts of the Kashmir were experiencing snowfall.

As the security men were conducting searches, they came under heavy fire from militants hiding in a residential area.

The officer said the troopers retaliated, and, in the ensuing gunfight, Mohammad Irfan Bhat, a Hizb militant, was killed.

Later, security forces, while conducting a search of the area, also recovered the body of another person named Shahid Mir.

The police spokesman said Shahid, as per police records, was part of case FIR 201/2004 under section 7/25 Arms Act of police station Shopian for a militancy-related incident.

"A couple of militants managed to escape from the scene of the firefight. Blood trails were spotted at the encounter site," he said.

Shahid is survived by his wife and a one-year-old child, besides his elderly parents.

Locals and family members of Shahid claimed he was a civilian and was shot dead by security forces after being detained during the operation.

His relatives said Shahid was caught by the armymen barely a few yards away from his house, while the troops were laying a siege on the area, and was bundled into a vehicle.

"A boy, who was also detained by army inside the vehicle and later let off, told us that he saw jawans bundling Shahid into their vehicle," a relative said.

They said the armymen killed Shahid after detaining him.

"He was killed brutally. There were bullet marks on his chest, back and head," the relative said.

His family members also termed the police claim that he was arrested for militancy incident in 2004, in an FIR filed against him, as vague.

"He was released 25 days after his arrest and was never picked up again by any security agency. He was living a normal life and was a contractor," they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir encounter Shopiam encounter Hizbul Mujahideen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp