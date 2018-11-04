Home Nation

Maneka slams Maharashtra government over tigress killing

Reacting to the killing of Avni, Gandhi in a series of tweets lashed out at the Maharashtra government for giving the orders to kill her despite opposition from several stakeholders.

Published: 04th November 2018 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Maneka Gandhi

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Sunday lashed out at the Maharashtra government over  "ghastly murder" of man-eating tigress Avni,

In a series of tweets, she called it a criminal act and questioned the state for ordering the killing. “This ghastly murder has put two cubs at the edge of a sad death in the absence of their mother,” Maneka tweeted.

ALSO READ | Killed man-eater tigress Avni leads to new controversy

Tigress Avni, who is believed to be responsible for the death of 13 people in the past two years, was shot dead in Yavatmal and is survived by two 10-month-old cubs. She was shot dead by Asgar Ali, son of famous sharp-shooter Nawab Shafat Ali, at Borati forest. “I am deeply saddened by the way tigress Avni has been brutally murdered in Yavatmal. It is nothing but a straight case of crime. Despite several requests from many stakeholders, (Sudhir) Mungantiwar, Minister for Forests, Maharashtra, gave orders for the killing,” Maneka said. She said she would take up the matter strongly with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Mungantiwar, however, clarified that Avni was shot dead as a last resort when all attempts to tranquilize her failed and she attacked forest officials. “Nobody in the forest department wanted to kill the tigress and hundreds of forest officials had been trying to capture her alive for the last three months. As Avni had killed 13 people in the recent past, there was a lot of anger among farmers and tribals. All possible means were tried to capture the animal alive, but it had to be shot dead to save the lives of forest officials,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
man-eating tigress Avni Maneka Gandhi Maharashtra government

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • RVD
    This lady always seem doing everything but what she is supposed to do! She should have lived in those effected villages without any security and made these statements. Sitting in Delhi and living in a secured house and making these comments is ridiculous. The celebrations shows how scared the people in those villages have been. Why doesn't she move to a forest and show her love to the wild animals there ?
    26 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp