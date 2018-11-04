Married couples having more than 2 kids shouldn't have voting rights: Ramdev

By ANI

HARIDWAR: Yoga Guru Ramdev on Sunday opined that if married couples have more than two children, their voting rights should be taken away.

Addressing the gathering on the second day of the Gyan Kumbh, Ramdev said that bachelors like him should be honoured. "Individuals who are yet to be married, like myself, should get special recognition. Married couples having more than two children should not be allowed to vote," he said.

Justifying this statement, Ramdev said that giving birth to more than two children can ultimately turn into a matter of grave concern, as the population is already rising at an alarming rate.

"In the present scenario, the total population of the country has already reached more than 1.5 crores. In such a case, giving birth to more than two children can ultimately become a matter of grave concern. Today, we should make sure that every person in the country is aware of the excess population in the country," he said.

The first Gyan Kumbh, which is being jointly organised by the Higher Education Department of the Uttarakhand Government and the University of Patanjali in Haridwar, was inaugurated on Saturday by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The event aims at enhancing the quality of education in India.

Speaking on the inauguration of the event, Ramdev had said that through the Gyan Kumbh, India has to be built by incorporating knowledge in every field of the society. "We will be successful in this and through this knowledge Kumbh, the entire country will be appreciated, just as we have the yoga revolution in the same way as the knowledge of all the world," he added.