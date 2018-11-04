Poll diary

By Express News Service

Jaipur: The Congress on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign trips had failed to create an environment that would help bring back black money stashed abroad or fugitives from the law. The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the Modi government had failed to extradite those who allegedly committed scams and fled with public money. “A prime minister does not travel abroad on a fun trip but he represents his country, and creates influence which should benefit his country in times of disputes or need,” he told reporters at an event here.

BJP candidate gets notice from poll body

RAIPUR: A returning officer in Raigarh district, 210 km east of Raipur, issued a notice to BJP candidate OP Choudhary contesting from the Kharsia Assembly seat for his “threatening” statement in one of his recent election speeches. Choudhary, a 2005-batch IAS officer, who resigned from service, to take the political plunge, triggered a controversy when, while addressing an election meeting in Kharsia, he said, “I must specify to all that being associated with the BJP I will remain a very powerful person. I will stand by those who will support me for the right thing but those who will not I would wreak havoc on them. You must remember”.

Focus on edu, health, not statues, says AAP

BHOPAL: Days after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue, the tallest in the world, was unveiled in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said instead of installing statues, the government should focus on key issues like poverty alleviation, improving education and health care.

National spokesman of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also wondered why there was a race to install statues. “...Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has proposed to build a 151-metre tall statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. A sudden competition is taking place in the country,” he said.

Crimes against women soared in MP during BJP rule, alleges Congress

Bhopal: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari alleged on Saturday that there was an enormous rise in crimes against women in Madhya Pradesh under the current government. The overall crime graph has risen, Tiwari said. “Cases of abduction of women and girls have gone up by 755% under the Chouhan government between 2004 and 2016. The number of cases of abduction of women was 584 in 2004, which went up to 4,994 in 2016,” he said.