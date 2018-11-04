Punjab CM orders enquiry after government school teachers 'strip check' girls for sanitary pads

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday directed to transfer the teachers of a government school in state's Fazilka district, who were accused of allegedly stripping girl students after the discovery of a sanitary pad in the school's toilet.

The Punjab chief minister has ordered the state Education Department Secretary, Krishan Kumar to initiate an inquiry into the incident.

The Chief Minister directed Kumar to complete the investigation by Monday and take necessary action.

The teachers were reportedly trying to find out which of the girls were wearing a sanitary pad.

The chief minister initiated action after he was informed that instead of educating the girls about proper disposal of the pads, the teachers decided to strip them.

Further disciplinary action, as per conduct rules, will be taken once the formal report is received, an official spokesperson of the Punjab government said, adding that the Chief Minister had asked Kumar to personally update him with the final inquiry report.