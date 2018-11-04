Home Nation

Punjab CM orders enquiry after government school teachers 'strip check' girls for sanitary pads

The chief minister initiated action after he was informed that instead of educating the girls about proper disposal of the pads, the teachers decided to strip them.

Published: 04th November 2018 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

The rape of three minors in a single day has shaken Rajasthan - a state that records one of the highest rate of crimes against women in the country.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday directed to transfer the teachers of a government school in state's Fazilka district, who were accused of allegedly stripping girl students after the discovery of a sanitary pad in the school's toilet.

The Punjab chief minister has ordered the state Education Department Secretary, Krishan Kumar to initiate an inquiry into the incident.

The Chief Minister directed Kumar to complete the investigation by Monday and take necessary action.

The teachers were reportedly trying to find out which of the girls were wearing a sanitary pad.

The chief minister initiated action after he was informed that instead of educating the girls about proper disposal of the pads, the teachers decided to strip them.

Further disciplinary action, as per conduct rules, will be taken once the formal report is received, an official spokesperson of the Punjab government said, adding that the Chief Minister had asked Kumar to personally update him with the final inquiry report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab teachers Amarinder Singh sexual harassment sanitary pads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp