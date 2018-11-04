Home Nation

Ram statue in Ayodhya should be taller than Statue of Unity: SP leader Azam Khan

Azam Khan made these remarks in the backdrop of an announcement made by the state government over the construction of a 151-metre tall Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya.

Published: 04th November 2018 03:07 PM

Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan (File photo | PTI)

By UNI

RAMPUR: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan, has demanded that Lord Ram statue, to be constructed in Ayodhya should be taller than the 'Statue of Unity' which is dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Azam Khan made these remarks in the backdrop of an announcement made by the state government over the construction of a 151-metre tall Lord Ram statue in Ayodhya for which CM will lay the foundation on November 6.

''Lord Ram`s statue, which is likely to be built near the Sarayu river in the temple town, should be constructed taller than the recently-inaugurated 182-meter Sardar Vallabhai Patel`s statue,''Mr Khan said while talking to reporters in his home city on Saturday evening.

"Why did this thought not occur at the time of building the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel? Why would anybody oppose (the building of Lord Ram`s statue)? I would want an even taller statue of Lord Ram in Rampur," he added.

According to UP government sources, a formal announcement in this regard is likely to be made during the Deepawali festivities next week when CM Adityanath will be in Ayodhya.

Reportedly, saints in Ayodhya have been pressing for construction of a statue of Lord Ram similar to that of Statue of Unity.

  • Saransh D
    Azam Khan is a fool. Statue should be only 30 feet tall and 40 feet high - and cost less than 2 crores. .... If cost is more
    24 days ago reply

  • ashok..s
    Did any body seek his advice.Why get into controversies unnecessarily
    26 days ago reply

    • Tatpunjia Ganja Yogi
      No
      24 days ago reply

  • Kritika
    Are politicians going nuts ??! 3000 cr to build the statue of unity. The money that had been jointly allocated out of the central and state budgets. It is people's hard earned tax money. And this is how our beloved leaders spend it in building statues of unmatched heights when it can be used to help stabalise inflation
    26 days ago reply

    • Gabbar
      They r acting like kids. Like I want a bigger one. I want a bigger one . If u want to do that use ur personal money not tax money
      25 days ago reply

  • We Need Better India

    PLS use that money for people development
    26 days ago reply
