Shall support government that implements river-linking project: Uddhav Thackeray

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Speculations were on rife about the possible alliance between the Shiv Sena and the BJP on Saturday after Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray said that he should support any government that implements the river-linking project.

Thackeray was speaking at a program to inaugurate development works initiated by his party MLA Anil Kadam. Eyebrows were raised when Thackeray reached the venue along with revenue minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil.

Another BJP leader and guardian minister of Nashik Girish Mahajan too was present at the program. Though Thackeray raised the issue of Ram Mandir and took credit for bringing the forgotten issue to fore, he didn't criticize the BJP governments unlike his speeches earlier this week. While speaking about the drought in the state Thackeray underlined the importance of the river-linking project and said that he is ready to ignore all political issues for the project.

"Shiv Sena shall support any government that implements the river-linking project," he said. On the other hand Maharashtra? Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched party's poll campaign in the state at a massive public rally at Nigdi near Pune.

Nigdi falls under assembly constituency represented by Shiv Sena MLA. By choosing Shiv Sena's constituency for CM's first rally, the state BJP is believed to have given a signal to the Shiv Sena to fall in line. While addressing the youth at the rally, Fadnavis enumerated various schemes implemented by his government for promoting entrepreneurship and boosting employment apart from a mention of union government schemes like the Mudra loan.