Home Nation

Tigress Avni shot after she attacked forest staff: Maharshtra forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar

Mungantiwar said nobody in the Forest Department wanted to kill the tigress and, thus, hundreds of personnel from the department were trying to capture her alive since the last 3 months.

Published: 04th November 2018 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Animal activists protest against the Maharashtra government shoot-at-sight notice for Avni tigress. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tigress Avni was shot dead as a last resort when all attempts to tranquilise her failed and she attacked officials, said Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar Sunday.

The tigress, T1, as she was known officially, was shot Friday night by sharp-shooter Asgar Ali in compartment no 149 of Borati forest under the jurisdiction of Ralegaon police station in the state's Yavatmal district.

Speaking to PTI, Mungantiwar said nobody in the Forest Department wanted to kill the tigress and, thus, hundreds of personnel from the department were trying to capture her alive since the last 3 months.

He added that there was unrest among local farmers and Adivasis after she had reportedly killed 13 people in the past two years.

"Ministers and secretaries do not sit in Mumbai and protect forest and animal species. It is done by farmers and Adivasis. In this case, there was a lot of unrest among them. We didn't want them to eventually become enemies of wildlife," Mungantiwar said.

He added that all possible means were tried to capture the animal, but it had to be shot down to save the lives of forest staff trying to tranquilise her.

ALSO READ | Killed man-eater tigress Avni leads to new controversy

He further said the right to kill wild species did not lie with his department and that the Centre and the Supreme Court have laid down stringent guidelines for the purpose.

After following these guidelines and holding deliberations with concerned officials, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest gives an order to shoot an animal.

When queried about the two cubs of the deceased tigress, Mungantiwar said that the two were now nearly 11 months old and capable of survival in the wild.

"Yet, the Forest Department will ensure their upkeep," he said.

Taking a dig at NGOs criticising the killing of Avni, the minister said the government has been at the forefront of saving tigers on a mission mode and has roped in film megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the purpose.

"When we plant trees, NGOs do not come forward and lend a helping hand. When we plan programmes for saving endangered species, they do not say a word. We could not have let humans die to save an animal," he said.

In September this year, the Supreme Court had said Avni could be shot at sight, which prompted a flurry of online petitions seeking pardon for the tigress.

Animals rights organisation PETA India condemned the killing.

Its Lead Emergency Response Coordinator, Meet Ashar, in a statement Saturday said, "Avni was killed illegally satisfying a hunter's lust for blood in possible contempt of court and in apparent violation of the Wildlife Protection Act and the guidelines of National Tiger Conservation Authority."

"This matter must be investigated and treated as a wildlife crime. Whether sanctioned by the state or not, nobody can be above the law. This is a dark day for our nation and we must hang out heads in shame now and again if this killing goes unpunished," the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals functionary said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tigress Avni shot Maharshtra forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar man-eater tigress Avni PETA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp