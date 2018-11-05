Home Nation

55 people booked for illegal sand mining in Uttar Pradesh

Based on a tip-off that illegal sand mining was taking place at the Ganga canal, several raids were conducted, but the miners managed to escape.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: As many as 55 people were booked for illegal sand mining here, police said Monday.

Based on a tip-off that illegal sand mining was taking place at the Ganga canal, several raids were conducted, but the miners managed to escape, said Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma.

A case was registered against 55 sand miners, he said.

Meanwhile, authorities in Shamli district here conducted raids and seized 14 trucks loaded with sand on Sunday.

The raids were conducted at Baseda village which comes under the jurisdiction of Kairana police station, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amitpal Sharma.

TAGS
illegal sand mining Uttar Pradesh

