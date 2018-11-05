Home Nation

Assistant loco pilots and technicians exam: Over five lakh candidates qualify for second round

The qualified candidates can attend the second stage examination scheduled from 12 to 14 December, 2018.

Published: 05th November 2018 12:16 AM

Indian Railways

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Huge vacancies in Indian Railways for the post of assistant loco pilots and technicians are likely to be filled soon as more than five lakh candidates have qualified the first stage of Indian Railways' Computer Based Tests (CBT). The railways published the first stage CBT results on Saturday, said an official statement, adding that 5,88,605 candidates have qualified for the second round of examinations.

The first stage examinations were held from August 9, 2018 to September 4, 2018, in which over 36 lakh (36,47,541) candidates appeared. The examinations were held online in 440 centres across the country. The railways had advertised 64,371 posts for recruitment of assistant loco pilots and technicians. The candidates who appeared for the CBT and indicated the railway recruitment board (RRB) of their choice can view their individual score by logging onto the link provided in the official website of the opted RRB.

The qualified candidates can attend the second stage examination scheduled from 12 to 14 December, 2018. The candidates can download their examination city intimation letter ten days prior to the actual day of the examination, according to railways. E-call letters will be available four days prior to the examination date. The candidates will be informed to download their e-call letter through SMS, e-mail and also notice on the website of RRB. According to railway sources, there are 27,795 vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilots and 36,576 for technicians.

