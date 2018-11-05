Home Nation

BJP leader claims Mizoram speaker will quit Congress and join saffron party

Hiphei, a veteran leader, was elected to the Assembly from the Palak constituency. 

Published: 05th November 2018 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

Image for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizoram Assembly Speaker Hiphei would resign from the Congress and join the BJP Monday, a senior leader of the saffron party claimed Sunday. Hiphei, a veteran leader, was elected to the Assembly from the Palak constituency. 

"He (Hiphei) would first tender his resignation as speaker and then from the primary membership of the Congress. He will then join our party," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said on the condition of anonymity. 

He added that Hiphei had recently met the central leaders of the saffron party. Mizoram, the only state in the north-east under Congress rule, will go to the polls on November 28. 

Several senior Congress leaders recently left the party and joined the opposition Mizo National Front.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hiphei

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp