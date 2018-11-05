Home Nation

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launches 'Bhubaneswar Me Wifi' project in Odisha

With this move, the Capital will stamp its entry as a global Smart City with 500 hotspots spanning the entire city.

BHUBANESHWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the much awaited 'Bhubaneswar Me WiFi' project to make Capital a fully Wifi enabled city ahead of World Cup Hockey. He also announced that his government will soon extend this facility to all municipal corporations.

"It's a historic day for Bhubaneswar. The City of Temples will have an IT backbone comparable to the best modern cities in the world," said Naveen while launching the project from the State Secretariat here.

With this move, the Capital will stamp its entry as a global Smart City with 500 hotspots spanning the entire city, he said, adding, the move will be a game-changer for youths in realising the heights of the knowledge economy. Asking youths to utilise this world-class facility, the chief minister said there will not be any charge on data usages for citizens under this project as free data pack will be provided.

"As part of my commitment for 3Ts -- Technology, Transparency and Teamwork, in the coming days we will have similar free Wifi facilities in all our corporations -- Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Rourkela," Naveen said, adding, "Jagannath Dham Puri will also be extended this facility soon."

Implemented by the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited, the 'Bhubaneswar Me WiFi' project will initially have 100 hotspots enabled locations with 275 access points. Gradually, the hotspot locations will be increased to 518 with 1,800 access points.

The stretches to be covered in the first phase are KIIT Square to Governor House Square, Gopabandhu Square to Governor House Square, Airport to Acharya Vihar, Nalco Square to Acharya Vihar, Kalpana Square to Rasulgarh Square, Shishu Bhavan to Vani Vihar and Main points between Rasulgarh Square.

BSCL officials said the internet speed in the city Wifi network will be 2mbps and each user will get 250mb free data a day under this facility. After exceeding the limit the user has to login and choose a payment plan for subsequent use.

