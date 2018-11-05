Home Nation

Gujarat: Orphanage official held for molesting four minor girls

The accused, identified as Minesh Parmar, allegedly made sexual overtures at the girls and touched them inappropriately, a rural police official said.

Published: 05th November 2018 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

molestation

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

ANAND: Four minor inmates of an orphanage for girls in Gujarat's Anand district were allegedly sexually harassed by its superintendent who was arrested Sunday, the police said.

The accused, identified as Minesh Parmar, allegedly made sexual overtures at the girls and touched them inappropriately, a rural police official said.

The Jeewan Anand Orphanage, located in Boriyavi village in Anand taluka, is run by a private trust.

The four girl inmates have accused Parmar of making sexual overtures, touching them inappropriately and threatening them, the official said, adding that the accused also sought sexual favours from them.

The matter came to light after the girls confided in a woman employee of the orphanage, who in turn approached the district child protection committee.

An FIR was lodged at Anand rural police station Sunday afternoon after the statements of the complainants were recorded, following which Parmar was arrested.

The accused has been booked under various sections of the IPC including 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), and various sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat Orphanage molestation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp