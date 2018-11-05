Mob kills two suspected militants in Assam

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Fed up with extortion, a mob in southern Assam's Barak Valley killed two suspected militants.

The incident occurred near a bazaar in Harinagar in Lakhipur sub-division of Cachar district on Saturday.

Seeing a group of six gunmen heading to the bazaar, a resident alerted fellow locals. When the armed men reached a bus stop, they were nabbed by a sizeable mob. The mob seized the weapons from them before unleashing an attack. The attack left two of them grievously injured, while four others managed to escape. Soon, the police arrived at the scene and rescued the duo.

The police said the two men were admitted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital, but succumbed to their injuries at night. They are yet to be identified.

Cachar Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Roshan, said three AK-56 rifles, one Chinese LMG, one 12 bore single barrel and one 5.56 mm rifle were seized from the slain duo. He suspected that the gunmen had come from the hill district of Assam's Dima Hasao. Naga rebels are active in the district that shares a border with Nagaland.

The locals said members of some militant organisations had unleashed a reign of terror in parts of Cachar by carrying out extortion.