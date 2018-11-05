Home Nation

Mob kills two suspected militants in Assam

The incident occurred near a bazaar in Harinagar in Lakhipur sub-division of Cachar district on Saturday.

Published: 05th November 2018 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Fed up with extortion, a mob in southern Assam's Barak Valley killed two suspected militants.

The incident occurred near a bazaar in Harinagar in Lakhipur sub-division of Cachar district on Saturday.

Seeing a group of six gunmen heading to the bazaar, a resident alerted fellow locals. When the armed men reached a bus stop, they were nabbed by a sizeable mob. The mob seized the weapons from them before unleashing an attack. The attack left two of them grievously injured, while four others managed to escape. Soon, the police arrived at the scene and rescued the duo.

The police said the two men were admitted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital, but succumbed to their injuries at night. They are yet to be identified.

Cachar Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Roshan, said three AK-56 rifles, one Chinese LMG, one 12 bore single barrel and one 5.56 mm rifle were seized from the slain duo. He suspected that the gunmen had come from the hill district of Assam's Dima Hasao. Naga rebels are active in the district that shares a border with Nagaland.

The locals said members of some militant organisations had unleashed a reign of terror in parts of Cachar by carrying out extortion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam Assam militants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp