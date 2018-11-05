PM Modi says no more 'nuclear blackmailing' as nuke sub INS Arihant ends first deterrence patrol 

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday felicitated the crew of Strategic Strike Nuclear Submarine (SSBN) INS Arihant which returned from its deterrence patrol, completing the establishment of the country's nuclear triad.

INS Arihant is the lead weapon platform of India's first batch of indigenously-produced nuclear-powered submarines. The sub can also launch ballistic missiles while staying underwater.

Stressing the significance of the successful deployment of INS Arihant for the completion of India's nuclear triad, the Prime Minister congratulated the crew and all involved in the achievement which puts India among a handful of nations having the capability to design, construct and operate SSBNs, an official statement said.

Noting that the indigenous development of the SSBN and its operationalisation attest to the nation's technological prowess and the synergy and coordination among all concerned, the Prime Minister thanked them for their dedication and commitment in realising this pioneering accomplishment enhancing immensely the country's security, the statement added.

The Prime Minister also commended the courage and commitment of India's brave soldiers, talent and perseverance of its scientists, whose untiring efforts transformed the scientific achievement of nuclear tests into the establishment of an immensely complex and credible nuclear triad, and dispelled all doubts and questions about India's capability and resolve in this regard.

The prime minister stated that the people of India aspire for a 'Shaktimaan Bharat' (Strong India) and building a New India. "They have strived tirelessly to overcome all challenges in this path," he added.

He stressed that a strong India will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of over a billion Indians and will also be an important pillar for global peace and stability, especially in a world full of uncertainties and concerns.

