Home Nation

Samajwadi Party starts 2019 election campaign through Nepal FM radio

The campaign, which is on aired for the last 20 days now, flags out the accomplishments of the previous Akhilesh Yadav government.

Published: 05th November 2018 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the run-up to the general elections, the Samajwadi Party is trying to woo voters in districts bordering Nepal through promotional programmes on FM radio station based on the other side of the border.

The campaign, which is on aired for the last 20 days now, flags out the accomplishments of the previous Akhilesh Yadav government. It is equally critical of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government. "We have not approached the Nepal FM Radio, they have picked the content from YouTube and are airing the songs on their own," said a senior SP claimed.

Besides UP CM Yogi Adityanath's stronghold Gorakhpur, the campaign is expected to impact a number of districts, including Maharajganj, Siddharhnagar, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit.

Notably, Nepal FM Radio airs a programme from 9 pm-10 pm which is replete with songs eulogising SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's development schemes such as widow pension, free ambulance service, and laptops for students.

On Sunday, Akhilesh had invited Dharmendra, a folk singer, to Lucknow and entrusted him with his party's campaign in Madhya Pradesh.

SP cultural cell national general secretary Dharmendra Singh Solanki has lent his voice for the songs. He added that he recorded eight songs and uploaded them on YouTube a month ago. "Nepal FM radio lifted the songs from there (Internet) and airing them daily for one hour," he said, adding that his songs were popular in all districts, especially those in the Terai, along the India-Nepal border. "The most popular songs says: Anyone can be a leader, but not as good as Akhilesh Yadav."

Solanki anticipates some action from the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that the government might slap some cases on him but asserted that he was not one to get scared.

The ruling party is obviously not amused. Pankaj Chaudhary, a BJP MP from Maharajganj, condemned the SP campaign for using 'foreign media'. "I have got information about it from my party workers. It is inappropriate for the Samajwadi Party to indulge in a smear campaign against the government by using some foreign broadcasting media." Chaudhary added that the party would raise this issue with the Centre and suitable steps would be taken.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nepal FM radio Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha election 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Akhilesh Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp