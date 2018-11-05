Suspected ULFA linkman held for Tinsukia killings

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A suspected ULFA (Independent) linkman has been held for his possible connection with the killing of five Bengali-speaking persons in Tinsukia district of Assam, a senior police officer said Sunday.

He is being interrogated to ascertain his involvement in the incident, Assam Police Additional Director General (Law and Order) Mukesh Agrawal said.

"We apprehended one person Saturday and got his five-day police remand from the court. He is known to be an ULFA linkman," he said.

"But we cannot say at this moment whether he is still a linkman with ULFA or with some other groups. We are investigating it," the officer said. The person was arrested earlier also around six months

back with an IED, Agrawal said. The police officer declined to comment on whether any culprit has been identified for the murder.

Unidentified gunmen in battle fatigue had shot dead five persons, including three members of a family, near Kheronibari village in Dhola of Tinsukia district on Thursday night.