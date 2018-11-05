Teenage Vaishno Devi pilgrim dies of suspected cardiac arrest

By UNI

JAMMU: A Vaishno Devi pilgrim on Monday died of suspected cardiac arrest while on his way to Bhawan in Trikuta Hills of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir.

"One yatri identified as Parshant Singh (14), son of Ram Subhat Singh, a resident of Barigaon in Kanpur, UP suddenly fell unconscious near Himkoti New Track while on his way from Katra to Bhawan," police here said.

They said that he was immediately shifted to the Himkoti dispensary where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

"The body has been handed over to the family after the completion of legal formalities," they added.