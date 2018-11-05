Home Nation

Tripura drops May Day from list of state holidays; Opposition vexed

Published: 05th November 2018 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Biplab Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Deb (File | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: The BJP-led Tripura government has dropped May Day or International Labour Day from its list of state's 'regular holidays' and scheduled it under 'restricted holidays', sparking criticism by the opposition CPI(M) in the state.

A notification issued by Under-Secretary S K Debbarma on Saturday said the government employees would be allowed to avail four holidays in a year from the list of 12 'restricted holidays', including the May Day.

Opposing the move, the CPI(M) demanded the reinstatement of May Day in the list of the 'regular holidays'.

The party, in a statement issued here on Sunday, said, the move would "adversely affect the interests of working people as May Day signifies labour rights, which were earned through struggle".

Nripen Chakraborty, Tripura's first chief minister, included May Day in the list of 'government holidays' in 1978.

Terming the decision "anti-working class", former labour minister Manik Dey told reporters here the BJP-IFPT government in the state has no regard for the working class.

"The BJP-IPFT government's decision only goes on to show how they view workers and labourers. International Labour Day is observed around the world to mark the liberation of the working class. I haven't heard of any other state in India dropping May Day from the list of state holidays," Dey said.

