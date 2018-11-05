Upendra Kushwaha rakes up PM Modi's DNA jibe on Nitish Kumar

By ANI

MUZAFFARPUR: Calling Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as 'bade bhai' (elder brother), Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) president Upendra Kushwaha took a pot shot at Kumar over his DNA controversy three years back.

While addressing a rally in Muzzafarpur on Sunday, Minister of State for Human Resource Development Kushwaha asked the Bihar Chief Minister to share the "status and content" of his DNA test.

"During election campaign rally in Bihar, Prime Minister Modi had said about the DNA in a very different context. But Nitish Kumar took it upon himself that Modi ji questioned his DNA, and asked all JD(U) workers and people of Bihar to collect samples of nails and hair for DNA testing and send it to Delhi. We are still waiting for the report of the samples. If it has come, we want to know the report of the result," he said.

"Nitishji, you have said that you are my elder brother. If we both are from the same family then how am I from a low (caste)? I want to ask Nitishji, how can 'bada bhai' Nitish Kumar be uchch (higher caste) than his younger brother Upendra Kushwaha?" Kushwaha added.

Kushwaha's DNA jibe came in the backdrop of a recent function, organised by a media house, where Kumar was asked to respond on Kushwaha's recent claim that the Kumar is unwillingness to continue as the chief minister after 2020. Kumar reportedly said, "Batchit ka star itna 'neeche' mat giraeeye (don't bring down the level of discussion so low).

In Bihar assembly polls in 2015, when the Janata Dal (United) and Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were contesting the election as coalition partners, Prime Minister Modi in his election run-up speech targeted Kumar by saying that his inability to respect others showed that there was something wrong with his DNA.

Reacting to this, Nitish had said that 'it is an insult to Bihar' and decided to send samples of nail and hair of one crore people to Prime Minister Modi for DNA testing.