Home Nation

Upendra Kushwaha rakes up PM Modi's DNA jibe on Nitish Kumar

While addressing a rally in Muzzafarpur on Sunday, Minister of State for Human Resource Development Kushwaha asked the Bihar Chief Minister to share the "status and content" of his DNA test.

Published: 05th November 2018 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha (Photo: Twitter)

By ANI

MUZAFFARPUR: Calling Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as 'bade bhai' (elder brother), Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) president Upendra Kushwaha took a pot shot at Kumar over his DNA controversy three years back.

While addressing a rally in Muzzafarpur on Sunday, Minister of State for Human Resource Development Kushwaha asked the Bihar Chief Minister to share the "status and content" of his DNA test.

"During election campaign rally in Bihar, Prime Minister Modi had said about the DNA in a very different context. But Nitish Kumar took it upon himself that Modi ji questioned his DNA, and asked all JD(U) workers and people of Bihar to collect samples of nails and hair for DNA testing and send it to Delhi. We are still waiting for the report of the samples. If it has come, we want to know the report of the result," he said.

"Nitishji, you have said that you are my elder brother. If we both are from the same family then how am I from a low (caste)? I want to ask Nitishji, how can 'bada bhai' Nitish Kumar be uchch (higher caste) than his younger brother Upendra Kushwaha?" Kushwaha added.

Kushwaha's DNA jibe came in the backdrop of a recent function, organised by a media house, where Kumar was asked to respond on Kushwaha's recent claim that the Kumar is unwillingness to continue as the chief minister after 2020. Kumar reportedly said, "Batchit ka star itna 'neeche' mat giraeeye (don't bring down the level of discussion so low).

In Bihar assembly polls in 2015, when the Janata Dal (United) and Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were contesting the election as coalition partners, Prime Minister Modi in his election run-up speech targeted Kumar by saying that his inability to respect others showed that there was something wrong with his DNA.

Reacting to this, Nitish had said that 'it is an insult to Bihar' and decided to send samples of nail and hair of one crore people to Prime Minister Modi for DNA testing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Upendra Kushwaha PM Modi Nitish Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp