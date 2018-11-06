Home Nation

FIR against Union minister Rajen Gohain, 5 others for making provocative speeches

The police said a complaint was filed by Inamul Haque Laskar, general secretary of Ex-ULFA United Platform, Barak, at Silchar Sadar police station.

Published: 06th November 2018 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Rajen Gohain

Union Minister Rajen Gohain (File | PTI)

By PTI

SILCHAR: Police registered an FIR against Union minister Rajen Gohain and five other political leaders Monday for allegedly making provocative statements to divide two communities in Assam in connection with the Tinsukia killings.
The police said a complaint was filed by Inamul Haque Laskar, general secretary of Ex-ULFA United Platform, Barak, at Silchar Sadar police station. Besides Gohain, the Minister of State for Railways, the FIR was lodged against BJP MLA Shiladitya Dev, party leader Pradeep Dutta Rai, Congress MP Sushmita Dev, party MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Chandan Sarkar.

No specific statement was cited in the FIR against them, but it was alleged that they had given such statements on many occasions. Suspected militants in battle fatigue had shot dead five Bengali-speaking people, including three members of a family, beside a bridge near Kheronibari village on Thursday night.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Friday blamed inflammatory speeches by individuals and organisations for the killings. Two leaders of pro-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) were arrested on November 2 for making provocative statements on various occasions. 

Earlier on Monday, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia of the Congress demanded a judicial probe into the killings and alleged that no action was taken against the leaders of the saffron party for their inflammatory speeches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajen Gohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp