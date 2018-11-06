Home Nation

SC collegium remits several names sent for appointment as judges of Orissa HC

The apex court collegium, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, has remitted the names saying they do not qualify the existing norms.

Published: 06th November 2018 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium has remitted as many as six out of the eight names sent to it for appointment as judges of the Orissa High Court, where judicial work has been hit by lawyers' strike since August end.

The apex court collegium, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, has remitted the names sent to it by the hight court saying that they do not qualify the existing norms.

As per October 31 resolution uploaded on the apex court's website, the collegium has said that recommendation regarding one out of the eight names would be taken up for consideration after some time.

Besides, it has sent back another name for re-consideration by the high court collegium.

The Supreme court collegium also dealt with a proposal for appointment of four judicial officers as judges of the Orissa High Court.

It has said that three out of the four judicial officers "do not qualify the prevailing norms of eligibility" and the proposal deserves to be sent back to the chief justice of the high court for reconsideration by the high court collegium.

It, however, recommended that one out of the four judicial officers was "suitable for elevation for appointment as a judge of the Orissa High Court".

The lawyers in the state are on strike since August 29 demanding the arrest of two police officials for allegedly beating up a lawyer on August 28 here.

The Orissa High Court Bar Association had last week decided to continue the agitation till November 9, the date when the high court there is scheduled to hear petitions on the issue which has arisen out of the August 28 incident.

Besides considering the names for appointment as judges of the Orissa High Court, the Supreme Court collegium has recommended 13 and three names for appointment as judges in the high courts of Allahabad and Uttarakhand respectively.

The collegium has recommended the appointment of Supreme Court Secretary General Ravindra Maithani, a senior judicial officer from Uttarakhand, as a judge of the state high court along with two other senior judicial officers -- Narayan Singh Dhanik and Ramesh Chandra Khulbe.

It also considered 15 names for appointment of judges of the Allahabad High Court.

Out of the 15, the collegium has recommended names of 13 judicial officers after finding them suitable for being appointed as judges of the Allahabad High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Court Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp