Home Nation

South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook meets PM Modi, interacts with school students

Kim is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi and she will be the chief guest at the 'Deepotsav' event being organised by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Published: 06th November 2018 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kim_ Jung_Sook

South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she and President Moon Jae-in leave after ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook met Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday as they discussed ways to promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Kim is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi and she will be the chief guest at the 'Deepotsav' event being organised by the Uttar Pradesh government and the ground-breaking ceremony of the new memorial of queen Suriratna (Heo Hwang-ok) in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

In their meeting on Monday, Modi and Kim discussed the deep civilisational and spiritual links between India and Korea, and exchanged views on promoting people-to-people exchanges, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

She also congratulated the prime minister on being awarded the Seoul Peace Prize.

The prime minister said this honour truly belongs to the people of India.

Modi also warmly recalled the successful visit of President Moon Jae-in to India in July 2018, which imparted fresh momentum to India-Korea Special Strategic Partnership.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had called on Kim.

The Korean first lady also interacted with school students here on Monday, the first of her official engagements during her India visit.

Kim arrived here Sunday on a four-day visit.

"Affectionate bonding. EAM @SushmaSwaraj calls on the First Lady of the Republic of Korea, Mrs Kim Jung-sook. India and ROK (Republic of Korea) share a special strategic partnership since 2015 and our relations have deepened and diversified in recent years," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

After her meeting with Swaraj, the first lady visited the ASN Senior Secondary school in East Delhi where she interacted with students.

The school has a tie-up with South Korea's Jeonnam (Chonnam) Foreign Language High School since 2015 and the institutes have an exchange programme for their students and teachers.

Addressing a group of students, Kim urged them to study hard and help in the growth of their nations.

The future generation will help in further cementing the Indo-Korean ties, she said.

With the political leadership in India and Korea working to strengthen ties, the students will get more opportunities to visit each others countries, she said.

The Korean first lady will visit Lucknow and from there, on Tuesday, she will leave for Ayodhya where she will attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the Queen Suriratna memorial.

"The First Lady's participation in the festivities in Ayodhya will showcase our close civilisational links as well as the ongoing deepening engagement between our two countries," the MEA had said last week.

According to Korean legends, Princess Suriratna from Ayodhya had travelled to Korea and married King Kim Suro and became Queen Heo Hwang-ok some 2000 years ago.

The South Korean First Lady will also attend the 'Deepotsav' event in the evening on Tuesday.

Kim will leave for Agra on Wednesday for a visit to the Taj Mahal before heading home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi Kim Jung-sook South Korean First Lady Deepotsav Ayodhya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp