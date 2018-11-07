Ahmedabad all ready to be renamed as Karnavati: Gujarat Dy CM

By ANI

GANDHINAGAR: Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that his government is considering renaming Ahmedabad as 'Karnavati' if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manages to muster support from the people.

"Since a long time, there has been a demand to change the name of Ahmedabad and name it to Karnavati. If we get to support people to support the legal process we are ready to change the name of the city. People of Ahmedabad like the name Karnavati. Whenever the time is appropriate we will change the name," he told ANI.

The Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister also welcomed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's move to rename Faizabad as Ayodhya. "Seeing Uttar Pradesh people's sentiments. Uttar Pradesh government and Yogi Adityanath changed the name of Faizabad to A yodhya. We congratulate citizens and the state government," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government recently also changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj saying the name holds great significance to India.

The Mughalsarai Railway Station was also renamed as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction earlier in the year.