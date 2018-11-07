Home Nation

Assam: Ulfa dismisses Paresh Baruah death claims, says he died three months prior

GUWAHATI: The United Liberation Front of Asom's (Ulfa) pro-talk faction's General Secretary, Anup Chetia on Wednesday dismissed media reports that said Paresh Baruah, the commander-in-chief of the rebel group's anti-talk faction, has died.

Assam-based news portals on Wednesday reported that Baruah met with an accident and succumbed to his injuries last week in Ruili, located on the Myanmar-China border.

"I do not think that there is truth in the news. Paresh Baruah met with an accident about three months back in Ruili while he was on a motorcycle. However, he called me up at least three times after that and told me that he was recovering," Chetia told IANS on phone.

"He told me that there some of his bones and a toe was fractured. I received a call from him last Sunday which I could not receive as I was in a meeting. So, considering all these facts I do not think that the news of his death is true."

Chetia said that it was basically a one-way communication between him and Paresh Baruah always.

"We cannot contact him, it is always he who contacts me. I think nothing untoward has happened with him," Chetia said.

Assam Police and intelligence officials were yet to confirm the news of the death of the Ulfa leader.

The Ulfa was divided into two factions after some leaders of the outfit including chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa, were arrested in Bangladesh and were handed over to Indian authorities.

These leaders later decided to sit for peace talks while the faction led by Baruah decided to continue the armed struggle for a "sovereign" Assam.

Chetia, who was in a jail in Bangladesh, was extradited to India later and he also decided to join the faction who is negotiating the peace talks.

