Home Nation

Attention foodies! West Bengal to observe 'Rosogolla Day' on November 14

On November 14 last year, West Bengal had received the GI tag for Bengal's Rosogolla. 

Published: 07th November 2018 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Image of roshogolla used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal government decided to observe 'Rosogolla Day' on November 14, to commemorate the first anniversary of the state's famous sweet getting Geographical Indication (GI) tag as 'Bengal's Rosogolla', an official said Wednesday.

Different varieties of rosogollas would be showcased in the stalls of the 'Mishti Hub' (Sweetmeat Hub), set up in one part of the Eco Park in New Town area here, HIDCO Chairman Debasish Sen told PTI.

The Eco Park is managed by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO), a state PSU.

"We are celebrating the first anniversary of Bengal's Rosogolla getting the GI tag at the 'Mishti hub' in association with sweetmeat maker associations," said Sen, an additional chief secretary level officer.

The 'Mishti hub', opened on July 5 this year, is the only of its kind in state where renowned sweetmeat makers, including some of the traditional ones, shared roof.

Sen said there will also be discussion on the history of Rosogolla, a ball-shaped cottage cheese dipped in light syrup of sugar.

On November 14 last year, West Bengal had received the GI tag for Bengal's Rosogolla. The GI tag is a sign that identifies a product as originating from a particular place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rosogolla Day West Bengal roshogolla day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp