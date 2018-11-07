Home Nation

Four dreaded Naxals nabbed from Ranchi

Huge cache of arms, including 1,800 bullets of ultra-modern weapons, was recovered from their possession.  

Published: 07th November 2018 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In major success for law enforcers in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Ranchi Police, in a joint operation with Latehar Police, arrested four dreaded Maoists of Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) from Ranchi.

Huge cache of arms, including 1,800 bullets of ultra-modern weapons, was recovered from their possession. 

“All of them were quite active in the region and, at least, 7 FIRs had been filed against them in this year itself,” said Ranchi SSP Anish Gupta. The four arrested Naxals are Kamlesh Ganjhu alias Anant Ji, Aditya Ganjhu alias Avinash Ji, Vinod Kumar Mahto and Jagdish Ganjhu, he added.  

Gupta said that five high calibre weapons, including three SLR, one AK-47, one Rifle and one UBGL (Under-barrel Grenade Launcher), along with 1800 cartridges and Naxal literature, were also recovered from them during the operation.  

“We noted the serial numbers of all these weapons and informed adjacent districts in order to find out where these weapons were looted from,” the SSP said.

